Chelsea step up search for new left-sided defender after Marc Cucurella exit

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Chelsea are already looking at possible replacements for Marc Cucurella after his move to Real Madrid, and Sporting CP’s Maxi Araújo has emerged as one of the main names on their list.



According to Portuguese outlet Record, Chelsea have scouted the Uruguay international and have also made enquiries with his representatives.

That suggests the Blues are not just casually monitoring the situation, they are doing early groundwork in case they decide to make a formal move.

Cucurella’s exit has left Chelsea with a clear gap on the left side of defense.

Reuters reported that Real Madrid signed the Spaniard on a six-year deal, with British media valuing the move at up to £51.8m.

For Chelsea, that is a strong sale, but it also creates an immediate squad problem.

Why the Sporting star appeals

Araújo is an interesting option because of his versatility. He can play as a left-back, wing-back or further forward on the left, which would give Chelsea tactical flexibility.

Chelsea made contact after scouting him, while also Tottenham and other European clubs have shown interest.

That competition matters. Araújo has developed into a key player at Sporting since joining the club in 2024, and his performances have increased his value.

The Chelsea Chronicle reported that Sporting could demand around £35m, despite a much higher release clause.

A smart but not simple deal for Chelsea

From Chelsea’s point of view, this feels like a practical target. Araújo is experienced, athletic and attack-minded, but he is not likely to cost as much as some Premier League alternatives.

Still, the Blues need to be careful. Replacing Cucurella is not just about signing another left-back.

They need someone who can handle Premier League intensity, defend one-v-one and contribute in possession.

Chelsea’s interest appears real, but still at the enquiry stage. The next step is deciding whether Araújo is the player they want to seriously push for.

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