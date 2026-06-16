Donald Trump to be part of World Cup trophy lift with winning team

Donald Trump and Gianni Infantino (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

There has been no shortage of uproar over the past few months over the protocols in the United States pertaining to the World Cup, starting with their immigration policies. US President Donald Trump has been defiant that he will not alter policy for the tournament, but FIFA are set to do so for him.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has defended the USA’s right to refuse entry to thousands of fans, members of Iranian team staff, and Somali referee Omar Artan, saying that they cannot dictate to the USA. This is despite the fact that he had previously guaranteed freedom of movement to the participants in the tournament.

Donald Trump could be part of World Cup trophy lift

The United States’ unique approach to hosting this tournament could continue to the very end of it too. Talksport report that FIFA will not stand in the way of President Trump being part of the World Cup trophy lift following the final. Back in 2022, there was uproar at the Emir of Qatar placing a traditional bisht on Argentina captain Lionel Messi before he lifted the trophy, which was then immortalised in photos of Messi hoisting the trophy.

FIFA protocol states that only the team will be part of the team trophy lift after being presenting with the Jules Rimet, but they will not stand in Trump’s way if he desires to hand the trophy to the winning captain, and remain there for the initial celebrations.

Trump pulled off similar stunt with Chelsea

Trump has already been the protagonist of similar scenes last year, drawing confused looks from Cole Palmer during Chelsea’s celebrations after the Blues came out victorious in the Club World Cup last summer. In that instance, Trump remained in the group of Chelsea players after handing the trophy to Reece James as he then lifted it with his teammates.