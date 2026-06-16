Kylian Mbappe #10 of France celebrates after the 3-1 win during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I match between France and Senegal at New York New Jersey Stadium on June 16, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

France have started their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign with a convincing 3-1 win over Senegal.

Kylian Mbappé scored twice to hand his team a delightful start to the tournament, and they will be hoping to build on this and go all the way this time around.

France looked quite cagey in the first half and struggled to cope with Senegal’s pace and directness in transition. However, they gained control in the second half and completely outplayed their opposition.

France won the World Cup in 2018 and finished as runners-up in 2022. Didier Deschamps has a lot to be positive about after what he has seen from his team tonight, and he will certainly hope they can go all the way.

Here at CaughtOffside, we look at how the French players fared in a tricky game against Senegal.

VICTOIREEEEEE !! 💙🔥 Nos Bleus s’imposent pour leur entrée dans la Coupe du Monde 🙌 🇫🇷3-1🇸🇳 #FRASEN | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/AkdgvaQ3Ku — Equipe de France ⭐⭐ (@equipedefrance) June 16, 2026

Mike Maignan – 6/10

The goalkeeper had relatively little to do for large parts of the contest, but he should have done a lot better about Senegal’s late goal. His distribution was tidy, and he looked composed whenever called into action.

Jules Koundé – 6.5/10

Koundé provided energy down the right flank and was generally reliable defensively. He had a few difficult moments against Senegal’s pace but recovered well and helped France maintain their shape during a challenging first half.

Dayot Upamecano – 7/10

The Bayern Munich defender looked solid throughout. He looked dominant in aerial situations but was occasionally exposed when Senegal attacked with speed. Improved significantly after the break as France gained control.

William Saliba – 6.5/10

Saliba’s composure on the ball helped France play out from the back under pressure. Although Senegal’s attackers caused problems at times, the Arsenal defender remained calm and delivered a solid if unspectacular performance.

Theo Hernández – 6.5/10

One of France’s most adventurous defenders, Hernández constantly looked to push forward and stretch the Senegal backline. Defensively, he was tested on occasion but contributed positively in possession.

Aurélien Tchouaméni – 7/10

France struggled to establish control early on, but Tchouaméni grew into the match. His ball-winning ability and positional discipline became increasingly important as Senegal began to tire, allowing France to dictate the tempo.

Adrien Rabiot – 6.5/10

Rabiot worked hard in midfield and helped France regain authority after a difficult opening period. While he was not particularly influential in the final third, his experience and physical presence proved valuable. Also created the second goal of the game for Bradley Barcola.

Michael Olise – 8.5/10

The creative heartbeat of the French attack. Olise’s vision and passing repeatedly opened up Senegal’s defence, and his assist for Kylian Mbappé’s opener was a moment of genuine quality. Whenever France threatened, he was usually involved.

Ousmane Dembélé – 7/10

Dembélé remained a constant threat with his pace and direct running. His final ball was inconsistent at times, but he stretched Senegal’s defence and created space for his teammates throughout the game.

Desire Doue – 6/10

Worked hard and helped France maintain attacking pressure. However, that final bit of quality was lacking and he never really threatened Senegal with his flair or goalscoring ability.

Kylian Mbappé – 9/10

Kylian Mbappé has 14 goals in World Cup games. Only Miroslav Klose (16) and Ronaldo (15) have scored more in the history of the competition. pic.twitter.com/fJQP4EX5wj — Opta Analyst (@OptaAnalyst) June 16, 2026

The difference-maker. Mbappé was relatively quiet at times during the match but once again demonstrated why he is one of the world’s elite players. Two clinical goals settled the contest and ensured France began their World Cup campaign with maximum points.

Substitutes

Bradley Barcola – 8/10

Barcola CLUTCH 🇫🇷💥 pic.twitter.com/JMpx4GjEAd — Ligue 1 English (@Ligue1_ENG) June 16, 2026

Barcola brought energy, urgency and cutting edge to France’s attack. His goal effectively killed off Senegal’s hopes of a comeback and capped an excellent display. The young winger made a huge impact whenever he got on the ball.

Rayan Cherki – 6.5/10

Added fresh legs in midfield and helped France see out the match comfortably. Looked lively after his introduction, but did not have enough time to make a major impact on the contest.