Insider confirms £280k per week Arsenal star is being targeted by his ex-club

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Kai Havertz has reportedly emerged as a name on Bayer Leverkusen’s radar, but any potential return to Germany would be far from simple.



According to sources on X, Leverkusen are monitoring the Arsenal forward’s situation as they consider ways to strengthen their attack. It is easy to understand the appeal.

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Havertz knows the club extremely well, having developed into one of Europe’s brightest young talents during his first spell there before leaving for Chelsea in 2020.

Arsenal signed Havertz from Chelsea in 2023. Since then, he has played an important role under Mikel Arteta because of his versatility, pressing and ability to operate as a false nine, attacking midfielder or advanced forward.

Salary makes the deal complicated

The biggest issue is money. Havertz is one of Arsenal’s highest earners, with Capology listing his salary at around £280,000 per week.

For Leverkusen, matching that figure would be extremely difficult.

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That means a move would likely require one of two things: either Havertz accepts a significant pay cut, or Arsenal agree some form of financial compromise.

A contract termination with a payoff has been suggested, but that would be a complicated route and not something Arsenal would consider lightly.

From the player’s perspective, giving up that level of salary would be a major decision.

Footballers want sporting clarity, but financial security also matters, especially when a long-term contract is already in place.

Arsenal must decide what comes next

There is no clear indication that Arsenal are actively pushing Havertz out. In fact, he has still shown his value in big moments.

Still, if Leverkusen’s interest becomes serious, Arsenal may have a decision to make.

Havertz remains useful, but his wages are huge. Unless the financial package works for all sides, this feels more like a difficult transfer idea than a straightforward return.

Ideally, Mikel Arteta would want to keep Havertz at the club due to his versatilitya but stranger things have happened in the past and a move back to the Bundesliga cannot be ruled out.

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