Journo confirms Man United and Arsenal midfield target open to shock move to Tottenham

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Tottenham have reportedly entered the race for Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali, in what would be one of the boldest moves of the summer window.



According to journalist Matteo Moretto, Spurs are showing serious interest in the Italy international, with Roberto De Zerbi pushing for the club to explore a deal.

The Tottenham boss is believed to see Tonali as a player who could become central to his new project in north London.

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That is what makes this story so interesting. Tottenham are not simply looking for another midfield option.

They want a leader, someone capable of setting the tempo, controlling matches and giving De Zerbi’s team a stronger identity.

Tottenham want to make a statement signing

De Zerbi has already made it clear that he is committed to Tottenham’s rebuild, with TNT Sports reporting earlier this year that he planned to stay at the club “no matter what.”

Now, Spurs appear ready to back him with an ambitious transfer push.

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Tonali would fit the idea perfectly. He brings intensity, passing range, defensive work rate and Premier League experience.

He is also someone De Zerbi knows well from Italian football circles, which may explain why Tottenham are so keen.

Man City and Man United interest makes race difficult

The challenge is obvious: Tottenham are not alone. Manchester City have also been linked with Tonali, while Manchester United have previously explored the situation.

Reports from ESPN have already claimed several Premier League giants have monitored the Newcastle star, including Arsenal.

Newcastle, meanwhile, are unlikely to make any sale easy. The Sun reports that Tonali remains a key player and would command a huge fee.

Still, Tottenham’s interest sends a clear message. If De Zerbi wants the keys to his new project handed to a proven elite midfielder, Spurs may be ready to test Newcastle’s resolve.

Man United gain transfer edge on midfielder as Arsenal and Real Madrid step back