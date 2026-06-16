Just in: £50m left-wing option eyed by Man United after impressive goal in the World Cup

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly considering a summer move for West Ham United winger Crysencio Summerville as they continue to search for more threat and balance on the left side of attack.



According to The Athletic, the 24-year-old is high on United’s list of left-wing options after an impressive season with West Ham, despite the Hammers suffering relegation from the Premier League.

Reports from The Sun have also claimed United are showing interest in the Netherlands international as part of a wider summer rebuild.

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Summerville would be an interesting profile for United. He is quick, direct, comfortable taking defenders on and capable of playing with real intensity in transition.

That is exactly the type of winger United have lacked at times, especially when their attack has looked too predictable.

West Ham’s situation could open the door

The big question is price. West Ham are expected to demand around £50m, which is still a significant fee.

However, their relegation could change the dynamics of the deal.

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West Ham are facing financial pressure and may need to raise funds through player sales.

That could give United hope of negotiating, even if the Hammers start with a firm valuation.

Summerville only joined West Ham from Leeds United in 2024, after previously being named Championship Player of the Season.

Sky Sports covered West Ham’s early interest before that move, and his development since then has only made him more attractive.

It’s like buses 🚌 Summerville guides the Dutch back in front pic.twitter.com/YVlV5gdgWt — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 14, 2026

Man United may have to pay more due to the World Cup

United may need to move carefully, because Summerville is currently with the Netherlands at the World Cup.

If he performs well on that stage, West Ham’s asking price could rise quickly.

Summerville scored a stunning goal in his team’s first match of the World Cup, a left-footed strike against Japan.

PSG are also alert to his situation following his strong World Cup start.

For Man United, this feels like a deal worth exploring. The price is high, but the fit is obvious.

If United want more pace, width and unpredictability, Summerville could be one of the smarter attacking moves available this summer.

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