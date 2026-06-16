Alexander Isak and teammates of Liverpool take a knee prior to the Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester United at Anfield on October 19, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Khephren Thuram has been linked with a move away from Juventus.

The Italian club would be willing to sanction his departure for a fee of around €45-50 million this summer.

Clubs like Liverpool and Manchester United are keeping tabs on his situation. According to a report from Italian publication Tuttosport, clubs from Saudi Arabia are interested in the central midfielder, but he would only join a top Premier League club

The development will be a huge boost for Liverpool and Manchester United. They need more physicality, drive and control in the middle of the park. The French midfielder could be an excellent acquisition. He will help out defensively and drive the team forward. He has the physicality and technical attributes for English football as well. Thuram picked up four goals and five assists last season.

Alexis Mac Allister has been underwhelming for Liverpool, and they need more quality in the middle of the park. Signing the 25-year-old Juventus midfielder could be a wise decision. He has been linked with a move to England in the past, and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool is prepared to break the Bank for him.

Similarly, Manchester United need more control in the midfield. They have secured a return to the Champions League, and they need to improve their team if they want to match up to the top clubs. Thuram will not only help them control games better but also help out defensively.

Both clubs have the financial resources to pay around €50 million for the Frenchman, and it will be interesting to see what they decide.

The midfielder will certainly look to sort out his future quickly so that he can focus on his football. He has shown his quality in France with OGC Nice and in Italy with Juventus. It seems that he could be starting another chapter in his career soon.