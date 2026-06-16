Man United gain transfer edge on midfielder as Arsenal and Real Madrid step back

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - MAY 09: Michael Carrick, Manager of Manchester United, looks on during the Premier League match between Sunderland and Manchester United at Stadium of Light on May 09, 2026 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Manchester United appear to have gained a major advantage in the race for West Ham United midfielder Mateus Fernandes, with Real Madrid and Arsenal now reportedly expecting the Red Devils to complete the deal.



According to The Sun, both Madrid and Arsenal are starting to look at alternative targets because they believe United are in the strongest position to land the 21-year-old Portugal international.

That is a significant development, especially given how much competition there has been around the midfielder in recent weeks.

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West Ham are still demanding around £80m, but United are hoping to negotiate that figure down after the Hammers’ relegation from the Premier League.

That could be the key factor in the deal. West Ham may not want to lose one of their best young players, but their financial situation and Championship status could make a big sale difficult to ignore.

Why Fernandes fits the rebuild at Man United

For Man United, Fernandes looks like exactly the type of midfielder they have been trying to add.

He is young, technically secure, energetic and already has Premier League experience.

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United have needed more control and mobility in midfield for some time, and Fernandes could offer both.

The move would also fit with United’s wider rebuild. The club have already agreed a deal for Atalanta midfielder Éderson, with Sky Sports reporting the fee at £34m plus add-ons.

Adding Fernandes alongside him would give United a very different midfield look going into next season.

Arsenal and Madrid turning elsewhere

Arsenal’s decision to look elsewhere makes sense. Mikel Arteta already has several midfield options and may prefer a different profile or better-value deal.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, are still assessing what type of midfielder they want, with other names also being discussed.

Elliot Anderson’s expected move to Manchester City has also changed the market.

The Guardian reported that City have already made huge bids for the Nottingham Forest midfielder, making him an unrealistic option for United.

For now, Fernandes feels like United’s clearest route to a major midfield upgrade. The price remains high, but the path looks more open than before.

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