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Real Madrid’s aggressive start to the transfer window has continued, with Marc Cucurella the latest player to be confirmed to be joining the club. However Los Blancos intend to continue their signing spree, and despite the addition of Liverpool centre-back Ibrahima Konate, another one is expected to arrive.

At least that is Jose Mourinho’s preference. Konate, Cucurella and Denzel Dumfries can already provide the Portuguese manager with a new-look defence, but Mourinho has requested another central defender and another central midfielder, to join Bernardo Silva. Currently their centre-back room consists of Antonio Rudiger, who extended his deal this week too, Raul Asencio, Eder Militao and Dean Huijsen.

Real Madrid’s centre-back shortlist

As reported by The Athletic , Real Madrid have three names on their shortlist for the centre-back position. Another Barcelona target, Alessandro Bastoni, is among them, despite repeated statements from Inter that he will be remaining at the club this summer. Josko Gvardiol and Riccardo Calafiori were initially suggested by Mourinho too, but those links have cooled off.

The other two options being considered are Manchester City veteran Ruben Dias and Borussia Dortmund’s Nico Schlotterbeck. The latter signed a contract extension at Dortmund, but reportedly has a €60m release clause in his deal for Los Blancos, while Dias still has three years left on his deal.

Could Dias leave Manchester City this summer?

Dias, 29, has been a key player for City since arriving from Benfica in 2020, but having achieved everything at the Etihad, may be tempted by a new challenge under compatriot Jose Mourinho. Given his age, City are also probably approaching their final chance to sell Dias for a significant fee. It may well depend on how Enzo Maresca sees him, and what sort of role he has in his project.