Marcus Rashford opens door to Manchester United stay after Barcelona clause expires

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Marcus Rashford lining up for England
(Photo by Justin Setterfield, Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

England forward Marcus Rashford is no doubt focusing on the World Cup, as his side prepares to face Croatia in their opening game in the United States. When he returns from the Americas, he will have to deal with his future, which remains shrouded in uncertainty.

The 28-year-old will not have failed to notice that Barcelona have allowed their €30m buy option to expire, meaning he is on track to begin preseason at Old Trafford. Rashford has expressed a desire to stay at Barcelona, and Hansi Flick reportedly was keen on keeping him too, but after the signing of Anthony Gordon, the Blaugrana seem less certain they want to move for him. Nevertheless, they are yet to rule it out entirely, but Rashford is not seen as a priority.

Marcus Rashford prefers United stay over Premier League rivals

Marcus Rashford celebrates with Barcelona teammate Ferran Torres
Marcus Rashford celebrates with Barcelona teammate Ferran Torres (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

As reported by The Athletic, Rashford would prefer to remain at Manchester United this summer, than join any other sides in the Premier League. Currently he has a £40m release clause that any side can activate, barring Liverpool and Manchester City, and other Premier League sides have expressed interest in him – former loan side Aston Villa have been linked to him on a number of occasions since. Rashford has two years left on his United deal, and it seemed he would be on the move again this summer, but for the first time, it has been suggested he would stay at the club.

Manchester United not planning on Rashford return

Marcus Rashford reacts during a Barcelona game
Marcus Rashford reacts during a Barcelona game (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Nevertheless, Rashford is not on the agenda at Old Trafford. MEN say that manager Michael Carrick was keen to reintegrate Rashford, but after holding talks with the leadership group, there are no plans to bring him back into the fold. It seems Manchester United will pursue a permanent sale for Rashford, be it to Barcelona or not.

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