Real Madrid unlikely to continue pursuit of Manchester City star

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid makes a pass whilst under pressure from Josko Gvardiol and Bernardo Silva of Manchester City during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Knockout Play-off first leg match between Manchester City and Real Madrid C.F. at Manchester City Stadium on February 11, 2025 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Real Madrid are set to continue their fast start to the summer, having already agreed four signings midway through June. As they focus their efforts on strengthening their backline and midfield, several Premier League stars are in their crosshairs.

One of them has been Josko Gvardiol at Manchester City, who has caught the eye of Los Blancos. Reports in Spain have claimed that new manager Jose Mourinho personally picked out the Croatian as one of his preferred signings to complete his backline, alongside Arsenal’s Riccardo Calafiori. Already Los Blancos have made three additions to their backline in Marc Cucurella, Ibrahima Konate and Denzel Dumfries, but Mourinho is keen to bring in another centre-back.

Real Madrid unlikely to continue pursuit of Josko Gvardiol

As reported by Sport in Spain, Real Madrid are unlikely to make way with Gvardiol, following the news that he had agreed terms with Manchester City on a new five-year deal. As with any negotiation these days, it is never clear how much interest is sought out by agents in order to have a stronger bargaining position, but recent weeks had seen a number of reports that Gvardiol was considering a move to the Spanish capital.

Real Madrid may yet pursue City teammate

Enzo Maresca’s side are not yet out of the woods in terms of escaping Real Madrid’s attentions to their star players though. Recently it has been revealed that centre-back Ruben Dias is also on their shortlist, and they could yet seek a move for the Portuguese defender. That may be a move City are more open to, given Dias’ age.

At 29 years old and with three years remaining on his deal, it could be their last chance to bring in a significant fee for Dias. If Maresca does not see him as a long-term part of the project, and Dias is open to the move, it may work out for all involved.