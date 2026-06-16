Report: Man City eye £70m defensive deal as backline rebuild begins

Manchester City are reportedly considering a major summer move for Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite as they prepare for changes in defense.



According to Football Insider, City have identified the 23-year-old as a potential replacement for John Stones, who is expected to leave the Etihad.

Everton, however, are not planning to make things easy and are believed to want around £70m before even considering a sale.

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That valuation is no surprise. Branthwaite is young, English, left-footed and Premier League-proven, a combination that usually makes defenders extremely expensive.

He also fits the type of profile City tend to admire: calm on the ball, physically strong and capable of playing in a high defensive line.

Everton hold firm on huge valuation

Everton know they have one of the most valuable young defenders in the league.

Sky Sports has also reported that Man City, Manchester United and Bayern Munich are all watching the defender closely.

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That level of interest gives Everton every reason to demand a premium fee.

Branthwaite signed a long-term deal last summer, meaning the Toffees are under no pressure to sell cheaply.

If City want him, they will likely have to pay close to Everton’s asking price.

A smart but expensive move for Man City

From City’s point of view, this deal makes sense. Stones has left the club and they need someone who can fill the void.

Branthwaite would not just be a replacement; he would be a long-term investment.

He has the tools to develop into an elite defender, especially in a possession-heavy team where his passing range and composure would be tested every week.

The only real question is price. £70m is a huge figure, but if City believe he can become a defensive leader for the next decade, this could be the kind of expensive move that still makes sense.

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