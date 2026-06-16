Spanish winger ready to reject Man United & Liverpool move for PL rivals

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United appear to have beaten Manchester United and Liverpool to the front of the queue for Osasuna winger Víctor Muñoz, with the Spanish attacker convinced by the project at St James’ Park.



Newcastle are in advanced talks over a deal worth around €35m plus €5m in bonuses, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.

That package would take the total value close to Osasuna’s €40m asking price and could make him one of the club’s most exciting attacking signings of the summer.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

For Man United and Liverpool, this is a frustrating setback. Both clubs had been linked with the 22-year-old, but Newcastle have offered something more convincing, a clear role, regular minutes and a direct pathway into Eddie Howe’s attacking plans.

Why Man United and Liverpool lost the race

Muñoz’s priority has always been game time, and that is where Newcastle seem to have made the strongest case.

With Anthony Gordon’s future uncertain, there is a clear opening on the wing, and Newcastle have moved quickly to show the player he would not simply be another squad option.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Reports from AS also suggest Muñoz has prioritised continuity and minutes, despite interest from clubs such as Manchester United, Liverpool and Barcelona.

That makes this feel less like a bidding-war defeat and more like a sporting rejection for United and Liverpool.

Real Madrid are still involved

Real Madrid remain part of the story because of the clauses they kept when selling Muñoz to Osasuna.

Madrid hold a low buy-back option, while several reports also point to a major sell-on clause.

Madrid are not expected to bring him back this summer, but they are still set to profit from any Newcastle deal.

CaughtOffside has also reported that Newcastle are optimistic about completing the transfer quickly.

For Newcastle, this would be a statement signing. For Man United and Liverpool, it is another reminder that Newcastle’s project now has serious pulling power.

Liverpool explore creative swap deal in race for £60m-rated midfield gem