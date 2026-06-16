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Tottenham Hotspur have agreed on a deal with Brighton for the Netherlands defender, Jan Paul van Hecke.

The 26-year-old has been a target for the north London club in recent weeks, and the two teams have now agreed on a fee of around £52 million.

According to a report from The Athletic, Brighton wants to sign Luka Vuskovic from Tottenham, but the young defender will not be a part of the deal for the Netherlands defender. It will be a separate transaction between the two clubs.

Brighton have had an offer of around £35 million for the Tottenham defender rejected, and it remains to be seen whether the two parties can eventually come to an agreement.

Meanwhile, Van Hecke will be delighted to have secured a move to Tottenham. He has consistently shown his quality in the Premier League, and he will look to take the next step in his career. Tottenham have an ambitious project, and he will look to fight for trophies with them.

Cristian Romero has been heavily linked with a move away from Tottenham, and they were always going to invest in a quality central defender this summer. Van Hecke has worked with Roberto De Zerbi during their time together at Brighton, and he should be able to adapt quickly and make an immediate impact at Tottenham as well.

The Brighton defender is now expected to agree on personal terms with Tottenham and finalise the move quickly. Tottenham had a disappointing season last year, and they finished 17th in the League table. They were quite poor defensively, and it remains to be seen whether the Dutch international can help them tighten up at the back.