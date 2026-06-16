(Photo by Nicolò Campo/LightRocket / Julian Finney via Getty Images)

Tottenham are plotting an audacious move to sign Newcastle United star Sandro Tonali this summer.

Following a turbulent campaign where Spurs narrowly secured Premier League survival on the final day, the club’s hierarchy is determined to back head coach Roberto De Zerbi with a significant squad overhaul.

Having already secured high-profile signings of former Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson and Bournemouth’s Marcos Senesi, the Lilywhites have now set their sights on the highly-coveted Italian midfielder to spearhead their new era.

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Tottenham enter race for Sandro Tonali

According to a sensational exclusive update from transfer expert Fabrizio Romano on X, Tottenham have officially joined the high-stakes battle for Tonali’s signature.

De Zerbi reportedly views the former AC Milan dynamo as the absolute “star” needed to transform his midfield layout and immediately elevate the technical and physical levels at the club.

However, Romano added that securing the Italian international will be a massive challenge. Spurs are ready to go toe-to-toe with Premier League heavyweights Arsenal and Manchester City, both of whom have already established strong interest.

The Italian journalist posted the following update on X:

“EXCLUSIVE: Tottenham have entered the race to sign Sandro Tonali! De Zerbi wants Tonali as new star for the midfield, ideal to step up #THFC level. Spurs ready to face Man City and Arsenal in the race for Tonali for new ambitious project to prove their intentions.”

? EXCLUSIVE: Tottenham have entered the race to sign Sandro Tonali! ??? De Zerbi wants Tonali as new star for the midfield, ideal to step up #THFC level. Spurs ready to face Man City and Arsenal in the race for Tonali for new ambitious project to prove their intentions. pic.twitter.com/Y1PGAClq8F — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 15, 2026

While Manchester United reportedly are concerned out of negotiations due to Newcastle’s £100 million valuation, Tottenham’s decision to enter the race signals an ambitious statement of intent under De Zerbi’s management.

Can Spurs hijack Arsenal deal?

The unexpected inclusion of Tottenham has thrown a massive wrench into Arsenal’s transfer plans.

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Mikel Arteta’s side had already initiated contact with people close to Tonali, viewing him as the ideal box-to-box midfielder to complement Declan Rice.

Whether Spurs can successfully hijack the deal from the Gunners comes down to guaranteed game time and project alignment.

Unlike Arsenal, where Tonali would face stiff rotational competition from established stars, Tottenham can offer the midfielder a guaranteed focal role at the heart of De Zerbi’s tactical rebuild.

Newcastle’s failure to qualify for European football has left them vulnerable to top-tier bids, and if Tottenham can match the hefty financial package required, De Zerbi could well pull off one of the most stunning transfer hijacks of the summer window.