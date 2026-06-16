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Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Sandro Tonali from Newcastle United during the summer transfer window.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, the Premier League side will only sanction his departure if an offer exceeds £100 million. The 26-year-old has been outstanding for Newcastle, and there is no doubt that he would be a superb addition to Tottenham.

They need more quality in the middle of the park. Tonali could be an upgrade on Joao Palhinha. The Portuguese international did an impressive job on loan at Tottenham last season, but the club has not signed him permanently yet. It seems that they are looking to bring in a younger alternative with more quality.

Tonali is excellent with the ball at his feet, and he will help control the tempo of the game. He will protect the defensive unit and win the ball back for his side as well.

However, paying over £100 million for the defensive midfielder seems unlikely. Tottenham need to improve multiple areas of the squad, and Newcastle will have to be reasonable with their demands in order for the move to go through.

Tottenham have agreed on a £52 million deal to sign Jan Paul van Hecke to improve the defensive unit, and signing a defensive midfielder could take them to another level.

Meanwhile, Tonali is clearly open to an exit this summer. The report claims he would prefer to return to Italy, but he is unlikely to turn down a move to Tottenham if a concrete proposal is on the table.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Tottenham finished 17th in the league table last season, and they will look to bounce back strongly. Signing quality players would be a step in the right direction.