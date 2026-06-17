Yan Diomande in action for Ivory Coast (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s new manager Andoni Iraola is reportedly playing an active role in pushing for the transfer of RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande.

The exciting young attacker, who finished with 13 goals and 10 assists in the season just gone, is a top target for the Reds, with constructive talks taking place, according to TEAMtalk.

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Their report adds that Iraola is very much in tune with Liverpool’s recruitment team on this potential deal, and is actively pushing to make it happen.

Iraola only recently left Bournemouth and was quickly snapped up by Liverpool as they decided to sack Arne Slot after a disappointing season.

It will be intriguing to see how the Spanish tactician gets on at Anfield, but it would certainly help him to have a talent like Diomande to work with.

Andoni Iraola to get Yan Diomande transfer boost?

Diomande looks like the next big thing in football after some electrifying performances in the Bundesliga, and the 19-year-old’s playing style could mean he’s the perfect long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah.

It won’t be easy for Iraola walking into a Liverpool squad that’s just had to bid farewell to a club legend like Salah, who leaves Anfield with a stunning record of 257 goals in 442 games on Merseyside.

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There’s no guarantee Diomande will ever quite hit those exceptionally high standards, but it would certainly help Iraola if he could rely on a pacey and skilful wide-player with a serious goal threat.

LFC fans will surely be concerned about life after Salah, as it’s never easy replacing a once-in-a-generation talent like that, but Diomande looks like the real deal and like someone who’s well worth pursuing.

Iraola worked well with young players at Bournemouth, so this could also be a really good match if they end up working together.