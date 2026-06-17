What Premier League giants need Morgan Rogers to do to get a £100m transfer underway

Morgan Rogers celebrates a goal for Aston Villa (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Arsenal want Morgan Rogers and are waiting for the Aston Villa attacker to start to push for a move himself.

If you enjoy CaughtOffside coverage and want to see more of it, add us as a preferred source on Google to make us a favourite and see more of our content.

Arsenal have very patiently built up a very good squad, and after a season where they won the league and reached the Champions League final, it seems they’re willing to let loose a little bit.

A report from TeamTalk says that the Gunners are really focused on Morgan Rogers of Aston Villa, and there is a “growing belief” that the England attacker will “make clear his strong preference to join the Gunners this summer.”

They speculate that such a deal could “set a new club record” as it would cost them more than £100m.

Arsenal need Rogers to open door to transfer

There is no doubt that, despite an impressive season, the Gunners need more creativity and more consistency in attack. Their race to the title would have been a lot easier had they scored some more goals.

Rogers will be expensive – but Arsenal can afford to buy from the top shelf now. All eyes are on the player, who will need to start agitating post-World Cup if he wants a move.

In other news…

Luka Vuskovic is a name which is going to become very familiar to a lot of people this summer as a number of Premier League teams try to sign him.

The first big deal of the summer is yet to come – but some teams fear a huge move for the likes of Elliot Anderson moving could reset the summer market.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON THE APP STORE