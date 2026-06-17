Agent meetings confirmed by Fabrizio Romano in positive transfer update for Arsenal & Liverpool

Ayyoub Bouaddi and Mikel Arteta (Photo by Vincent Carchietta, Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Arsenal and Liverpool’s contacts over the potential transfer of Lille midfield wonderkid Ayyoub Bouaddi.

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The Morocco international impressed in Ligue 1 in the season just gone and has also attracted a lot of hype after his performance for Morocco against Brazil at the start of this summer’s World Cup.

Bouaddi looks like a player with a huge future, and our understanding is that Arsenal chief Andrea Berta has had positive talks with the youngster’s camp.

It remains to be seen, however, if Bouaddi will definitely choose Arsenal, with Romano writing in his column for Time2Play that Liverpool have also had contacts…

? From Bouaddi to Saibari, Brown & co. Future transfers from the biggest stage are and will always be part of World Cup behind the scenes.@Time2playItalia https://t.co/SWuSiu7Wjx — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 17, 2026

On Bouaddi, Romano said: “Paris Saint-Germain have had him on their list for months, though midfield isn’t their priority this summer. Arsenal and Liverpool, meanwhile, have already met with his agents multiple times since January.

“Expect twists and late entries because this kid is the real deal.”

Ayyoub Bouaddi transfer boost for Premier League giants?

It sounds like there is some good news in there for Arsenal and Liverpool as PSG don’t seem to be making a midfielder like Bouaddi their priority for this summer.

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Arsenal and Liverpool will hope this can give them the edge, but for now our understanding remains it’s the Gunners who’ve done the most work on this deal, even if there’s no full agreement just yet.

The 18-year-old could have his pick of elite clubs, though, after showing such immense potential in his relatively short career so far.

It’s already easy to imagine Bouaddi fitting in well at Arsenal, giving Mikel Arteta more depth and the option to rest the likes of Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi more often.