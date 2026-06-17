Barcelona and PSG told to look at €500m release clause by defiant club president

Julian Alvarez celebrates a goal for Atletico Madrid against Barcelona (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)

Julian Alvarez could be staying at Atletico after all, now that approaches from some of Europe’s top clubs have been rebuffed.

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Earlier this summer there was a moment where Julian Alvarez looked very likely to be moving away from Atletico Madrid.

He had Real Madrid, PSG and Barcelona all interested in him. When that trio are on your case, a move always feels likely. However the way that Real’s offer was dismissed out of hand, and a lack of serious follow up from the other teams, has rather convinced us that Alvarez could stay put after all.

Atletico prepare to stand firm over Alvarez after superclub interest

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has certainly laid down the law. In an interview with El Desmarque he told anyone interested to “look at the contract.” There they will find a €500m release clause.

“It seems like this is the story of the summer; you all know exactly how things stand. Julian is an Atletico Madrid player, and I believe he will remain an Atletico Madrid player,” Cerezo concluded.

Things can still change if Alvarez starts putting pressure on from his end – but for now we expect these teams to start looking elsewhere for attacking talent.

In other news…

Senny Mayulu is in demand this summer – but according to most French sources he’s more likely to sign a new contract than depart PSG this summer.

Man U have already wrapped up one midfielder deal this summer, and are looking to compete another before a bidding war begins, according to Fabrizio Romano.

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