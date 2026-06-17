Bayern Munich and Chelsea rejected by 20 year old ready to sign new contract with European giants

Senny Mayulu of PSG celebrates after scoring a goal during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

PSG squad option Senny Mayulu is going nowhere despite serious interest from teams across Europe.

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PSG are riding high right now, having secured a second consecutive Champions League trophy and maintained their stranglehold on French football.

The Parisians have a stacked squad, but playing for them guarantees success to the point that even their rotation options don’t want to leave. That’s one of the rewards of success.

Mayulu wants to stick with the rising tide

Take Senny Mayulu for example. He’s not breaking into the first team anytime soon, but he gets lots of league starts and isn’t tempted by rolling the dice on a move elsewhere. Chelsea and Bayern Munich have been interested, but the PSG academy product will instead sign a new contract at the Parc des Princes, according to Fabrice Hawkins.

Interest will finally be shut down when the 20 year old signs a deal until 2031, something expected to happen in the next few days.

The same scenario seems to be happening with in demand teenage winger Ibrahim Mbaye – wanted by lots of top teams, but happy to remain as a PSG option rather than take the risk of a move to try and be a star elsewhere.

PSG continue to strengthen their project.

In other news…

Man U have already wrapped up one midfielder deal this summer, and are looking to compete another before a bidding war begins, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Harry Maguire was snubbed again by England after Tino Livramento’s injury – the defender has a theory on why that was.

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