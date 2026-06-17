Done deal: Real Madrid confirm Bernardo Silva transfer and contract length

Bernardo Silva has joined Real Madrid (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Real Madrid have officially announced the signing of former Manchester City star Bernardo Silva on a free transfer.

Silva had come to the end of his contract at the Etihad Stadium, and he’s now confirmed as being set to join Madrid on a two-year deal starting next season.

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The experienced Portugal international will currently be focusing on the 2026 World Cup with his country, but it seems his future for after the tournament has also been sorted out.

In an official statement, Real said: “Real Madrid CF and Bernardo Silva have reached an agreement whereby he will be a Real Madrid player for the next two seasons, until June 30, 2028.”

Bernardo Silva transfer and what it means for Real Madrid’s squad

Silva finished with three goals and five assists for Man City in the season just gone, having adapted his game to playing a bit deeper with age.

At his peak, the former Monaco man was a world class attacking midfielder capable of scoring and creating consistently at the highest level.

That’s perhaps no longer his game, but he remains a quality player with the experience and know-how of winning major trophies, and that could be a big help for this relatively youthful Los Blancos side.

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However, that could also mean that some members of this squad end up making way, with Silva looking like he’ll surely be strong competition for someone like Arda Guler.

It will be interesting to see how new Madrid manager Jose Mourinho manages these options, but he’s generally been known to favour experience in his teams throughout his career.

That could mean we’ll see some outgoings of talented young players like Guler, who will surely want to continue playing regular first-team football.