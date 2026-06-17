BBC report on £30m defender offer makes Premier League team’s plan very clear

Luka Vuskovic in action for loan club Hamburg (Photo by Selim Sudheimer/Getty Images)

Brighton won’t be making a new offer for Luka Vuskovic after their opening £30m proposal was rejected.

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Luka Vuskovic is a name which football fans are getting more and more familiar with.

He had an exceptional season at on loan at Hamburg, showing himself to be one of the best young central defenders in Europe.

Now he’s returning to Tottenham – but a host of teams are lining up to test the club’s resolve over keeping him.

Luka Vuskovic could move – but it won’t be to Brighton

One team who won’t be in the mix to sign the Croatian talent is Brighton, it seems, A BBC Sport report today contradicts recent rumours that the Seagulls will try to sign Vuskovic after Jan Paul van Hecke agreed a move to go the other way.

Simon Stone claimed Brighton have “no immediate plans to make a fresh offer,” after a £30m proposal was rejected.

Van Hecke will need replacing, but there is a lot of summer left, and the Seagulls famously do very clever work in the market. They won’t be panicking, and they won’t be made to overpay by anyone at any point.

In other news…

The first big deal of the summer is yet to come – but some teams fear a huge move for the likes of Elliot Anderson moving could reset the summer market.

PSG and Arsenal are the two teams most strongly linked with breakout star of the World Cup, Ayyoud Bouaddi. They will have to break records to sign him, however.

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