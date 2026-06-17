(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Chelsea have reached an agreement with West Brom to sell Jimmy Jay-Morgan in a deal worth £4m, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed.

The highly-rated young forward is set to leave Stamford Bridge on a permanent basis as the Blues continue to reshape their squad for the upcoming campaign.

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Fabrizio Romano: Chelsea agree deal with West Brom for Jimmy Jay-Morgan

Taking to social media platform X, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano broke the news with his trademark catchphrase to signify that the transfer is on the brink of official completion.

“Jimmy Jay-Morgan from Chelsea to West Brom, here we go! Deal agreed today for £4m total package,” Romano revealed to his followers.

Negotiations between the two clubs progressed rapidly, allowing the Baggies to beat out fierce competition from rival Championship sides.

West Brom’s recruitment team has targeted the forward line as a priority area ahead of the new season, and securing a talent from a top-six Premier League academy represents a major statement of intent.

While Chelsea have agreed to let the talented attacker depart, they have ensured they remain protected if he fulfills his immense potential.

As part of the agreement, Chelsea also included a sell-on clause as part of the deal.

? Jimmy Jay-Morgan from Chelsea to West Brom, here we go! Deal agreed today for £4m total package.#CFC also included a sell-on clause as part of the deal. pic.twitter.com/JNZwT5WCzO — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 17, 2026

This strategic insertion has become a staple of Stamford Bridge’s modern youth department operations.

It allows the West London club to pocket a significant percentage of any future transfer fee should West Brom decide to sell the player down the line.

Who is Jimmy Jay-Morgan?

Jimmy Jay-Morgan is an incredibly promising 20-year-old striker who initially arrived at Chelsea’s youth setup from Southampton in early 2023.

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Known for his clinical finishing, intelligent movement, and capability to operate effectively across the frontline, he has long been regarded as a standout prospect in English youth football.

The England youth international spent the previous season developing on loan, where he sharpened his skills in senior football and significantly raised his stock.

Having scored 21 goals in 46 appearances for Chelsea’s Under-21s, the young attacker is now ready to take the next step in his professional career in the highly competitive Championship.