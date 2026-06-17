Xabi Alonso (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Chelsea could reportedly be exploring a major transfer raid on Xabi Alonso’s former club Real Madrid this summer.

According to Simon Phillips, the Blues have used recent talks with Real Madrid over Marc Cucurella’s sale to also ask about five of their players.

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Chelsea are seemingly keen on the likes of Alvaro Carreras, Arda Guler, Aurelien Tchouameni, Victor Valdepenas, and Dean Huijsen.

Huijsen was notably a target for Chelsea while he was at Bournemouth, while Carreras could be an interesting one to watch as he’s directly impacted by the arrival of another left-back in the form of Cucurella.

What’s going on with Chelsea’s transfer strategy?

It’s early days yet for Chelsea in this transfer window, but the sale of Cucurella is unlikely to inspire much confidence.

This was an experienced and consistent performer in a generally struggling squad, and the speed at which the deal was done perhaps indicates that CFC didn’t even put up much of a fight to persuade him to stay, or to at the very least get a bigger fee from his sale.

Chelsea signed Cucurella for a £60m package in 2022, as per BBC Sport, and the fee reported by BBC Sport for the Spain international’s move to the Bernabeu is just under that at £51.8m.

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Even if Chelsea do replace Cucurella with Carreras, that’s a bit of a risk for a player who’d possibly end up looking like a downgrade rather than an upgrade.

Some of those other Madrid players could be exciting additions, particularly Tchouameni or Guler, but it remains to be seen how likely it is that players of that calibre would now move to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea don’t have European football next season after finishing 10th in the Premier League, and the current project just doesn’t seem to be heading in a positive direction at all.

Perhaps Alonso’s presence can persuade some players to join, especially if they’ve already worked under him and have seen just how successful a coach he can be.