Bellingham or Rogers? How England could line up for World Cup 2026 opener vs Croatia

Jude Bellingham and Thomas Tuchel (Photo by Richard Pelham, Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

England start their World Cup 2026 campaign tonight with their Group L clash against Croatia at 9pm.

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The big team news questions mainly surround Jude Bellingham or Morgan Rogers for the attacking midfield role, while Thomas Tuchel also has decisions to make in central defence, and wide on the left.

While we think there’s a serious case for Tuchel to go for form over names by picking Aston Villa star Rogers over Real Madrid Galactico Bellingham, it’s perhaps hard to imagine the Three Lions boss taking a big gamble like that for the toughest opponent in the group.

??????? We're all agreed this should be England's first XI for this World Cup, right? ? pic.twitter.com/wBow9ROpLB — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) June 12, 2026

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Likewise, we suspect Tuchel will also opt for experience at the back, with John Stones over Ezri Konsa alongside Marc Guehi in central defence.

England predicted line up to take on Croatia

See below for prediction for how England could line up against Croatia this evening…

England look strong with this line up, but there’s always the possibility that Bukayo Saka’s fitness could be a problem, perhaps meaning a starting spot for Noni Madueke.

Saka has been a world class performer for Arsenal and England down the years, but he has had a few more fitness problems after playing so many games in recent times.

On the other flank, Anthony Gordon has done well after recently becoming more of a key player for England, but Marcus Rashford also goes into this tournament in fine form after a strong loan spell at Barcelona.

The Manchester United outcast is another player who might also be worth choosing for his experience, but we expect Gordon is slightly ahead in the pecking order right now due to his direct style, pace, and work-rate.

The likes of Harry Kane and Declan Rice are surely certain to start whatever happens, but it will be interesting to see if they play the full 90 minutes in the blistering heat that has been touted as a bit of an issue in the US.

What do you make of the possible England line up and are you confident about the game? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!