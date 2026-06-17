£25m asking price set for Championship star with Everton, Crystal Palace and others all joining the chase

Hayden Hackney in action for Middlesbrough (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Hayden Hackney is a Championship star, and Premier League teams are looking to bring him up a tier this summer.

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The Premier League has shown more strength than ever in its middle tier of late, with a number of smaller teams establishing themselves thanks to clever work on transfers and some really ambitious managers.

That makes it more of a dogfight than ever to stay up, with teams like Everton having to get better just to stay still and avoid relegation battles.

Boro want massive fee for impressive young midfielder

On that note, the Toffees are looking to hoover up some of the Championship’s top talent to imrpve their team under David Moyes. A report from TeamTalk today says that Middlesbrough star Hayden Hackney is a target after failing to achieve promotion with his boyhood team.

Boro are holding out for a “package totalling around £25m”, miles way from Everton’s opening offers which were reportedly £12m and then £15m.

Given Hackney is 23, has plenty of senior experience and room to grow, we would not be at all surprised if Middlesbrough get the fee they’re looking for. They’re banking on other teams joining the chase, and the likes of Crystal Palace and Sunderland have been mentioned as potential suitors.

In other news…

The Premier League’s top teams are all closing in on one very interesting option who has yet to agree a new deal at his current club.

Tottenham are keen to improve their team drastically this summer, no matter how much it costs them.

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