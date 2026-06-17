(Photo by Marvin Ibo Guengoer - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images)

Harry Kane has given England an early lead vs Croatia, scoring from the spot to make it 1-0.

England were given a penalty after a foul from Luka Modric on Arsenal’s Noni Madueke inside the box.

The captain stepped up take it but his first attempt was saved by Croatian goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic.

While the save was good, VAR review showed that the keeper had stepped off his line a bit too early and the decision was made for the spot kick to be retaken.

Kane stepped up again and made no mistake the second time, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way to make it 1-0.

GOAL! Kane opens the scoring from the penalty spot after his first attempt was saved, with the penalty retaken as the goalkeeper was off his line ? ??????? England 1-0 Croatia ??#FIFAWorldCup | #beINWC26 | #England pic.twitter.com/pou0xRIZXx — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) June 17, 2026

Harry Kane's initial penalty was retaken after review. He did not miss the second. ? pic.twitter.com/sgUndfAuB1 — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) June 17, 2026

Harry Kane converts the penalty for England! ? The skipper scores from the spot after a retake for encroachment pic.twitter.com/Pd6ayH6EvR — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 17, 2026

Harry Kane scores brace with header past Croatian keeper

Croatia scored an equaliser through Martin Baturina’s wonder strike in the 36th minute, but England responded back almost immediately.

Six minutes later, it was Kane again, this time from a Declan Rice corner. Making a a late run inside the box, the former Spurs man thumped in a header to make it 2-1.

Watch the goal below:

Captain Kane at the double ? He's now level with Gary Lineker for goals scored at a World Cup for England! pic.twitter.com/6omAZiHtaE — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 17, 2026

Croatia equalise right before the break through Petar Musa

The action packed first half saw Petar Musa score right before half-time, after a clever play from Ivan Perisic.

A lobbed pass in was cleverly kept in play by Perisic, who headed it in the path of Musa who struck it in past Pickford to make it 2-2.