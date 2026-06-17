(Photo by Luciano Bisbal/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Harry Kane has revealed the powerful half-time speech from Thomas Tuchel that inspired England’s dramatic comeback victory over Croatia in their opening 2026 World Cup qualifier.

The England captain credited Tuchel’s dressing-room message as the turning point in a thrilling encounter, with the Three Lions producing a vastly improved second-half display to secure an entertaining win in Dallas.

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Harry Kane reveals Thomas Tuchel’s crucial half-time message

Speaking to the media after the match, Kane lifted the lid on the German manager’s words at the interval.

“Credit to the manager — at half-time, he gave us a speech and said, ‘If we lose, we lose, but we lose our way,'” Kane revealed.

"Credit to the manager—at halftime, he gave us a speech and said, "If we lose, we lose, but we lose our way." ? Harry Kane after England's win over Croatia @GabrielClarke05 pic.twitter.com/Dksor97TyN — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 17, 2026

??????? @HKane breaks down what Thomas Tuchel said to the England national team at halftime pic.twitter.com/R9iv63q6Zh — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 17, 2026

The message resonated immediately with England’s players. The team responded in emphatic fashion after the restart.

Just two minutes into the second half, Jude Bellingham latched onto a superb pass from Elliot Anderson, drove into the penalty area and fired home with his right foot to restore England’s lead at 3-2.

Perfect start for England to the World Cup 2026

After Bellingham restored the lead, Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic made a string of brilliant saves before substitute Rashford sealed the deal five minutes from the end.

It was the World Cup debut of Thomas Tuchel as England manager, and he could not have scripted a better opening statement.

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For Kane, already in blistering form, the win comes on the back of a remarkable season, 61 goals in 51 matches for Bayern Munich across all competitions.

The brace saw him now tied with Gary Lineker as England’s all-time leading World Cup scorer with 10 goals in 12 games

England will next face Ghana on Tuesday 23rd June before taking on Panama on Saturday 27th June

Given how they performed tonight, they will be expected to cruise past to the next round of the tournament.