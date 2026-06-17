"I don't understand..." - Kalidou Koulibaly takes aim at Donald Trump after issue in France-Senegal game

Kalidou Koulibaly of Senegal, and US president Donald Trump (Photo by Ryan Pierse, Jacquelyn Martin- Pool/Getty Images)

Senegal centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly has aimed a dig at US president Donald Trump’s immigration policy after fans have struggled to make it to the World Cup.

Supporters from all over the world will be eager to follow the World Cup 2026 live, but Trump has previously signed executive orders imposing travel bans on certain countries, including partial bans on a number of African nations.

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Although some fans, many of whom are of Senegalese origin but based in the US, were able to watch yesterday’s game against France, it’s clear that large numbers have been prevented from coming to watch their team play.

Koulibaly was not happy about this, and brought it up with the Athletic after yesterday’s game, though he was also keen to insist he was not trying to get overly political about the issue.

Kalidou Koulibaly on Senegal fans

“The federation did the work for us to have parents or our close family with us,” the former Chelsea defender told the Athletic. “But it’s true that some supporters couldn’t fly to America.

“I think that every team can have their people, so I don’t understand why people from Africa cannot have their people.

“I don’t want to speak about politics or something like this. I just want to speak about football, enjoy football, and I think football is for everybody.

“I just want to tell this and I hope that the situation will be OK, but for me the most important is that we have to play for our people.”

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Most fans will surely agree that a major sporting event like a World Cup, with teams from all over the world taking part, should mean a more open policy when it comes to allowing in visitors from abroad.

The White House have previously put out a statement explaining their decision to impose travel bans on certain countries, citing high crime records.