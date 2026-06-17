Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi looks on (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Tottenham reportedly want as much as £60m for talented young centre-back Luka Vuskovic as Brighton attempt to find a compromise on the transfer.

It’s previously been reported by the Athletic that Brighton have made a £30m bid for Vuskovic, but it seems that’s a long way off what Spurs have in mind for the Croatia international.

According to the latest info from Football Insider, there is still a desire from Brighton to strike a deal, but there would have to be a compromise somewhere as they’re not willing to pay Spurs’ £60m asking price.

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The report suggests, however, that Vuskovic himself could be keen on the potential move, and it would be fair to say that there are plenty of good reasons for that.

Brighton transfer could be ideal for Luka Vuskovic’s development

How many times in recent years have top young players shone in Brighton’s set-up and gone on to earn big moves?

A lot of those have ended up at Chelsea – Moises Caicedo, Marc Cucurella, and Joao Pedro – but there have been similar success stories like Ben White and Leandro Trossard, now at Arsenal, and there could be another to come very soon as Jan Paul van Hecke looks to be set for a move to Tottenham, as per David Ornstein’s post below…

? EXCL: Tottenham Hotspur reach agreement with Brighton & Hove Albion to sign Jan Paul van Hecke. Deal for 26yo #Netherlands int’l worth £52m fixed, no add-ons. Luka Vuskovic situation separate; 2nd #BHAFC offer worth £35m rejected by #THFC @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/1D4yy6dJp3 — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) June 16, 2026

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Ornstein has stressed that the Vuskovic deal is separate from this one, but it’s also easy to imagine that it could have some influence on how that pans out.

Vuskovic will want regular playing time, and it now looks that much more likely that Brighton would be a better bet for offering that than Spurs.

THFC have a big decision to make here, and it seems that by working on a deal for Van Hecke, there might not be much room for Vuskovic in their first-team plans for the season ahead.

Football Insider suggest the north Londoners would rather keep the player, so perhaps another loan could be the compromise that works best for everyone.