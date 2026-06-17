Man.U “want to get” Premier League midfielder to add to Ederson in Carrick’s reboot

Mateus Fernandes playing for West Ham. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Mateus Fernandes is a target for a few top teams this summer, but it looks like Manchester United are closest to him.

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Manchester United have already secured Atalanta’s Ederson as their first major signing of this summer. But they’re not stopping there.

Michael Carrick is looking to add more quality to his midfield, and according to Fabrizio Romano United are keen on one of the summer’s most coveted targets.

Fabrizio Romano backs Man U for Fernandes bid

“The contacts are going to continue in the next hours and days for Mateus Fernandes,” declared Romano on his Youtube channel.

“Man Utd are there. Man Utd want to get the player, and are in direct contact with the player’s camp. Fernandes is very keen on a move to Manchester United. The discussions on the player side are going well, both with the player and his camp.”

With other potential suitors distracted by other deals, United could be trying to land this one before anyone else can get involved. Romano insists they won’t rush into anything, even with teams as big as PSG and Real Madrid being mentioned as potential options.

West Ham are said to be holding out for a fee close to £80m.

In other news…

Harry Maguire was snubbed again by England after Tino Livramento’s injury – the defender has a theory on why that was.

Hayden Hackney has been a big name in the Championship for a while – it looks like this year could be the moment he gets his Premier League move.

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