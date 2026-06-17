Michael Carrick and Crysencio Summerville (Photo by Alex Livesey, Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Manchester United have reportedly started work on a double transfer raid for West Ham United stars Mateus Fernandes and Crysencio Summerville.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

The Red Devils have identified the Hammers duo as key targets and some discussions already seem to have taken place.

However, West Ham want as much as £140m for the pair, while Man Utd are aiming to pay less than that, according to the Daily Mail.

Fernandes and Summerville look like they could go a long way to strengthening Michael Carrick’s United squad, but it remains to be seen if they’d really represent good value for money for £140m.

Manchester United looking to raid West Ham

It makes sense that West Ham are facing a fight to keep some of their star names after their relegation from the Premier League to the Championship.

Fernandes looked particularly impressive for the east Londoners despite their disappointing campaign, and the Times recently mentioned that he could cost around £80m as United look to be the favourites for his signature.

That perhaps means West Ham are looking for £60m for Summerville, but that doesn’t necessarily look like great value for money.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

While Fernandes has really stood out as an elite young talent, Summerville only got seven goals and two assists from out wide in the season just gone – far from the kind of numbers that would justify a £60m fee.

It could be that the Dutchman would be able to do more in a stronger team with better players around him, but it also looks like a gamble for a position MUFC aren’t even that desperate to strengthen in.

United signed a whole new front three last summer by bringing in Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, and Benjamin Sesko, so they’d do well to focus their efforts elsewhere instead of spending big money on someone who wouldn’t necessarily even get into their starting XI on a regular basis.