(Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)

Croatia have equalised against England courtesy of a wonder goal from Martin Baturina.

Harry Kane gave his side the lead early in the game, after Luka Modric brought down Noni Madueke inside the box.

The England captain stood up but saw his initial penalty saved. However, he was given a second chance by the referee due to the keeper being off the line and made no mistake in the second time of asking.

However, Croatia responded not too long after with Baturina scoring a peach of a goal to make it 1-1.

The Como star linked with a move to the Premier League struck the ball from outside the box, straight in to the top left corner.

Jordan Pickford just about got a hand to it but not enough to keep it out.

It's a cracking hit! Martin Baturina levels things up for Croatia pic.twitter.com/W29Sg7Ymer — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 17, 2026

Tottenham and Aston Villa have reportedly made a €50m bid for Martin Baturina

Baturina’s world-class impact on the international stage comes amid intense speculation regarding his domestic future.

Reports indicate that Tottenham and Aston Villa have reportedly made a €50m bid for Martin Baturina to tempt Serie A outfit Como into a summer sale.

Spurs’ bid has been reported by Portuguese journalist Pedro Almeida who reported earlier in June that the North London club has presented an offer around €50m to Como for Baturina.

And reports of Aston Villa’s bid for the player comes from Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sport Witness), who reported that Unai Emery’s side have bid in the region of €50m and €55m for the player.

Leeds have also been linked with the player in the past.

Robero De Zerbi’s side are busy rebuilding the squad, already signing the likes of Andy Robertson and Marcos Senesi. Spurs are also closing in on a deal for Jan Paul van Hecke.

Adding Baturina would no doubt be a quality signing for the club, with the club looking to bolster its midfield this summer.