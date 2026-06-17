“Want him in my team” – Premier League’s top six told to sign exceptional rising star

Alex Scott strides in midfield. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Alex Scott is in demand from multiple Premier League teams and Stan Collymore has backed him to be one of the top midfielders.

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After an exceptional season for Andoni Iraola’s thrilling Bournemouth, Alex Scott is a man in demand.

The Cherries’ big task this summer was to persuade their all action midfielder to sign a new deal, but he’s more than aware that that would ruin his leverage, meaning he’s so far resisted.

Scott in demand from multiple Premier League competitors

Former Liverpool player and Aston Villa fan Stan Collymore is convinced that both teams he’s associated with will be in for Scott this summer, along with plenty of others:

“If I was any of the top six or seven teams, I would want him in my team,” Collymore said, complimenting Scott’s “lateral movement.”

“There are few players who can do what he does, especially getting out of tight spaces. There’s no doubt about his ability, and that was shown in his involvement with the England squad during the friendlies.”

One would imagine the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal could also be keen on the rising star. All eyes are on him and his talks with Bournemouth. If no deal is made, expect bids to come in.

In other news…

Tottenham are keen to improve their team drastically this summer, no matter how much it costs them.

Morgan Rogers could be on the move this summer – but Arsenal will need him to start pushing for a move himself as they try to bring down a potentially massive transfer fee.

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