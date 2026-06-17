Former Man U coach linked with Premier League return – to replace his old assistant

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer waves to the Besiktas fans (Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

Kieran McKenna has departed Ipswich, and one of the men earmarked as a potential replacement is someone who knows him well.

If you enjoy CaughtOffside coverage and want to see more of it, add us as a preferred source on Google to make us a favourite and see more of our content.

There is already plenty of managerial movement in the Premier League, and we’ve not even reached July yet.

As well as Chelsea and Liverpool changing coaches after poor seasons, you’ve got Ipswich who have seen their manager depart despite having won promotion.

Kieran McKenna is being linked with a move to Fulham, to replace Marco Silva who has gone to Benfica to replace Jose Mourinho, who has gone to Real Madrid to replace Xabi Alonso, and so on…

Solskjaer in line to replace his old assistant

Ipswich are back for a second swing in three years at the Premier League, and according to Goal.com they’re looking to appoint someone who knows the league well. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer used to be McKenna’s boss when they were at Manchester United – now he could be his replacement.

Also linked are former Wolves coach Gary O’Neil and former Liverpool defender Alvaro Arbeloa.

Whatever their decision, the Tractor Boys will want a deal done as soon as possible as they try to prepare for another tough battle in the top flight.

In other news…

One player who won’t be on the move this summer is Julian Alvarez – his club’s president has effectively just slapped a €500m price tag on him.

Senny Mayulu is in demand this summer – but according to most French sources he’s more likely to sign a new contract than depart PSG this summer.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON THE APP STORE