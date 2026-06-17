Spurs told it would cost club record fee to sign exceptional Premier League midfielder

Sandro Tonali waves to the Newcastle United fans (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Tottenham are trying to make a splash this summer, and signing Sandro Tonali would do just that for them.

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After narrowly avoiding relegation last season, Tottenham are making big moves to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

They’ve already bought a couple of players, and have bids for others in. A very ambitious move being talked about now is one for Sandro Tonali of Newcastle.

Tottenham ready to spend big to avoid more relegation fears

Matt Barlow of the Daily Mail has some very interesting coverage of the interest where he points out that signing Tonli is going to shatter Spurs’ existing record for transfer fee paid.

Dom Solanke cost them £65m in 2024, but Tonali will be a lot more. He’s 26 and has multiple years left on his contract. Barlow points out that, if Elliot Anderson goes to Manchester City for £100m, Tonali is unlikely to go for much less.

It would be a sign of Spurs’ determination to move away from the relegation zone and back towards competing for Europe under new manager Roberto de Zerbi, who seems to be a key factor in the push for Tonali.

In other news…

Morgan Rogers could be on the move this summer – but Arsenal will need him to start pushing for a move himself as they try to bring down a potentially massive transfer fee.

Luka Vuskovic is a name which is going to become very familiar to a lot of people this summer as a number of Premier League teams try to sign him.

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