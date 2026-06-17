Image via Seleccion Argentina.

Lionel Messi announced his presence at the 2026 World Cup in dramatic fashion on Wednesday night, scoring all three goals in their win over Algeria. The 38-year-old scored his first ever hat-trick at the World Cup for Argentina, in a masterclass that will live long in the memory. There had been some doubt about Messi’s level, after several seasons in Major League Soccer with Inter Miami, and some injury issues during that time. Messi himself had expressed uncertainty that he would even make the tournament last year, but against Algeria he appeared to dispel all doubts. It remains to be seen how he will hold up physically as the tournament goes on.

Messi believes he is ‘very similar’ to Nadal

Following the game, Messi spoke to the press in the mix zone. He revealed that he and his Argentina teammates are currently watching RAFA, a new biopic on the career of Spanish tennis legend Rafael Nadal. “I love playing football, it’s been my passion since I was little and when I’m feeling good I give it my all. We’re watching Rafa Nadal’s series right now and I identify with him a lot, I think we’re very similar in that sense, that I always want to give my all and I want to feel good and I enjoy it that way. As long as I can and am well enough to do it, we’ll be there,” quote MD.

Can Messi lead Argentina back to glory?

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni may be pleased that the Albiceleste do not face any of the heavyweights in the group stage, allowing them to grow into the tournament. Certainly their midfield looked in fine fettle, and with Messi in that form, they will be a handful for any side. Perhaps the biggest question mark will be the pace of this Argentina side, who are relying on Giuliano Simeone to provide some of Angel di Maria’s runs in behind, although there is no substitute for the latter’s quality.