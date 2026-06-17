(Photo by Frank Micelotta/Fox Sports via Getty Images)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic didn’t hold back in indirectly calling Alexi Lalas ignorant for his comments about France.

The legendary Swedish striker, serving as a marquee analyst for FOX Sports during the World Cup 2026, delivered a ruthless live-television shutdown that instantly went viral across social media, highlighting the growing tension on the network’s star-studded studio set.

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Zlatan Ibrahimovic calls Alexi Lalas ignorant in front of him

The heated exchange ignited during the post-match breakdown of France’s tournament opener.

Assessing Les Bleus’ initial tactical struggles, former USMNT defender Alexi Lalas called France arrogant for their first-half performance against Senegal before praising them for their response in the second half.

Lalas suggested that if the French team was behaving with an air of arrogance, they at least proved they could back it up with their eventual tactical dominance.

Sitting directly next to him, Ibrahimovic grew visibly unimpressed. Turning his attention to Lalas, the former AC Milan and PSG forward completely dismissed the premise of the critique with trademark bluntness.

Ibrahimovic responded saying, “It’s not arrogance, it’s confidence. Ignorant people call it arrogance, intelligent people say it’s confidence.”

The sharp rejoinder left the rest of the broadcast panel, including fellow legendary striker Thierry Henry, looking stunned as host Rebecca Lowe quickly moved to steer the program forward.

France beat Senegal 3-1 to kick off World Cup defence

On the pitch, the drama was just as intense as France beat Senegal 3-1 to kick off their World Cup defence.

The reigning champions endured a heavily contested first half where a highly physical Senegal side looked far more threatening, routinely exposing gaps in the French midfield.

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However, the second half belonged entirely to Les Bleus. Led by a commanding performance from captain Kylian Mbappe, the French clinical frontline completely overwhelmed the African nation.

The reigning titleholders flipped the switch with three second-half goals, proving that their calm composure was indeed supreme confidence rather than complacency.