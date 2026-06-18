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Arsenal are reportedly preparing to step up their interest in Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers as Mikel Arteta looks to add another powerful attacking midfielder to his squad this summer.



According to a source on X, Arteta has taken a strong personal interest in the 23-year-old and believes he could develop into one of the best midfielders in world football.

That is a huge statement, but it also explains why Arsenal are taking the situation so seriously.

Rogers has grown rapidly at Villa Park, becoming one of the Premier League’s most exciting young attacking players.

His ability to drive through midfield, carry the ball under pressure and affect games in the final third makes him exactly the sort of profile Arsenal have lacked at times.

Exclusive 💣: High level meeting set for today Mikel Arteta is gearing up for an ambitious summer plan, and he’s got his eyes set on Morgan Rogers. Arteta believes he can transform Rogers into the best midfielder in the world, and he’s already laid out a vision for his… pic.twitter.com/13a6ykzE7M — indykaila News (@indykaila) June 17, 2026

Villa’s huge price tag creates problem

The difficulty, of course, is the price. Aston Villa are expected to demand close to £100m before even considering a sale.

That valuation reflects both his talent and his contract situation. The Premier League confirmed in 2024 that Rogers signed a long-term deal with Villa until 2030, giving Unai Emery’s side a very strong negotiating position.

Rogers is open to leaving Villa this summer, which could give Arsenal encouragement.

Still, Villa will not want to lose such an important player unless the financial package is impossible to ignore.

Why Arsenal are targeting a move for Rogers

From Arsenal’s point of view, this would be more than just another attacking signing.

Rogers can play as a No.10, wide forward or advanced midfielder, giving Arteta tactical flexibility across a long season.

The Gunners already have technical quality, but Rogers would add power, directness and unpredictability.

He is the type of player who can break defensive lines without needing perfect passing patterns around him.

Arsenal are expected to hold internal talks over when to make their first move.

The deal will be expensive, but if Arteta truly believes he can unlock another level in Rogers, this could become one of Arsenal’s biggest transfer plays of the summer.

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