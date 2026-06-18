Arsenal are working on signing Jeremy Monga (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Arsenal have reportedly made an initial bid for Leicester City wonderkid Jeremy Monga, which has been rejected.

However, the Gunners and the Foxes are still widely expected to reach an agreement on an eventual fee, according to a report from the Telegraph.

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Monga is highly regarded and has interest from other clubs, but the Telegraph claim that Arsenal is his preference, and the north London giants already seem to be planning for the 16-year-old’s pre-season.

Arsenal have supposedly decided to recruit more young players this summer, with the view of developing players who could see a significant rise in value.

Jeremy Monga likely to get his big transfer to Arsenal

Monga looks like he has a big career ahead of him, and a move to the Emirates Stadium should be a good step up for his career.

There’s surely no doubt that Monga is too good to continue playing for Leicester, who are in a bit of a crisis after suffering back-to-back relegations in the last two seasons in the Premier League and the Championship.

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That means Leicester will be in League One next season, so it seems probable that Monga won’t be their only sale.

Arsenal fans will hope this means their pursuit will continue in a positive direction, even if there’s perhaps been an initial setback.

It’s worth noting, however, that rejected bids may just be part of the normal negotiation process, rather than a flat-out message that Leicester are not selling, which seems unlikely.

The Telegraph’s report does not mention how much AFC have offered or how much they would have to up their offer to convince Leicester to sell, but perhaps these details will emerge shortly.