Arsenal and Man United learn latest Newcastle United stance on Sandro Tonali

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Manchester United may both admire Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali, but any summer move now looks extremely difficult after the Magpies reportedly placed a massive €120m price tag on him.



According to journalist Nicolo Schira, Newcastle are asking €120m to sell the Italy international.

That valuation sends a clear message to interested clubs: Tonali is not being pushed out, and anyone serious about signing him will need to pay elite-level money.

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For Arsenal, the attraction is obvious. Mikel Arteta’s side have been looking to add more authority and control in midfield, and Tonali would bring exactly that.

He has Premier League experience, Champions League pedigree, defensive discipline and the passing range needed to play in a title-chasing side.

The reason why Man United want Sandro Tonali

Man United’s interest also makes sense, even if the price makes the deal complicated.

United have spent much of the summer looking for midfield upgrades, and Tonali would represent a major statement signing.

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He is aggressive, technically clean and comfortable playing under pressure, qualities United have lacked too often in big matches.

Reports from ESPN have previously linked Arsenal, Man United and Manchester City with the Newcastle star.

However, recent reports from The Sun suggest United may be cautious because of the huge fee and wage demands.

Arsenal face a mountain to climb in Tonali pursuit

Newcastle are in a strong position. Tonali remains one of their most important players, and his contract situation gives the club no reason to sell cheaply.

Sky Sports reported earlier this year that his deal runs until 2029, with an option for a further year.

That means Arsenal and United face a simple but difficult question: is he worth breaking the bank for?

For Arsenal, he could be the final piece in a title-winning midfield. For United, he could become the leader of a new era.

But at €120m, Newcastle have made sure this will not be a simple transfer battle.

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