Bradley Barcola celebrates with his France teammates (Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly looking into some final details before making a bid for Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola.

The France international, who scored for his country as they beat Senegal in their opening group game at the 2026 World Cup, has long looked like one of the most exciting young attacking players in Europe.

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According to the Independent, the Gunners are now stepping up their interest in Barcola, though the report also mentions that Liverpool may still also be looking into his situation.

Still, it sounds like a bid from Arsenal could come soon as they look to raid their Champions League final opponents PSG for this top attacking player who contributed 13 goals and five assists in all competitions in the 2025/26 season.

What’s been reported about Bradley Barcola and Arsenal?

It sounds like the Barcola Arsenal transfer saga is hotting up, and here’s a round-up of some of the other key details that have emerged in recent weeks…

June 12th – Fabrizio Romano reported that Barcola is among the players Arsenal are looking at, along with Morgan Rogers and Christos Tzolis.

– Fabrizio Romano reported that Barcola is among the players Arsenal are looking at, along with Morgan Rogers and Christos Tzolis. June 12th – L’Equipe also reported on Barcola that day, stating that PSG are open to letting the 23-year-old go this summer.

– L’Equipe also reported on Barcola that day, stating that PSG are open to letting the 23-year-old go this summer. May 23rd – Romano previously also reported on Barcola by describing him as a “serious option” for Liverpool.

– Romano previously also reported on Barcola by describing him as a “serious option” for Liverpool. May 7th – Going a bit further back, Florian Plettenberg also reported on the likes of Barcelona and Bayern being among Barcola’s admirers.

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In other words, it’s hard to know precisely where this saga is heading, but the general direction at the moment seems to be that Arsenal’s interest is intensifying.

This makes sense as the Gunners surely need an upgrade on inconsistent duo Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli on that left-hand side.

At the same time, it’s perhaps not yet at a particularly concrete or advanced stage, meaning other clubs could surely still get involved.

We’ll do our best to discuss this story with our sources and bring you exclusive updates as we get them, as well as reporting on what other leading journalists and outlets are saying throughout the summer.