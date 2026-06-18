Bid prepared: Arsenal doing final work before launching Bradley Barcola transfer offer

Arsenal FC
Posted by
Bradley Barcola celebrates with his France teammates
Bradley Barcola celebrates with his France teammates (Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly looking into some final details before making a bid for Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola.

The France international, who scored for his country as they beat Senegal in their opening group game at the 2026 World Cup, has long looked like one of the most exciting young attacking players in Europe.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

According to the Independent, the Gunners are now stepping up their interest in Barcola, though the report also mentions that Liverpool may still also be looking into his situation.

Still, it sounds like a bid from Arsenal could come soon as they look to raid their Champions League final opponents PSG for this top attacking player who contributed 13 goals and five assists in all competitions in the 2025/26 season.

What’s been reported about Bradley Barcola and Arsenal?

It sounds like the Barcola Arsenal transfer saga is hotting up, and here’s a round-up of some of the other key details that have emerged in recent weeks…

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

In other words, it’s hard to know precisely where this saga is heading, but the general direction at the moment seems to be that Arsenal’s interest is intensifying.

This makes sense as the Gunners surely need an upgrade on inconsistent duo Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli on that left-hand side.

More Stories / Latest News
Cristiano Ronaldo and Thierry Henry
Video: Thierry Henry slams selfish Cristiano Ronaldo antics as Portugal start World Cup with draw
Mikel Arteta reacts, plus 'breaking news' banner
Arsenal could launch £100m bid as Arteta seeks game-changing summer addition
England players and Ian Wright
“They both stepped up” – Ian Wright singles out England duo for praise in “brilliant” World Cup win

At the same time, it’s perhaps not yet at a particularly concrete or advanced stage, meaning other clubs could surely still get involved.

We’ll do our best to discuss this story with our sources and bring you exclusive updates as we get them, as well as reporting on what other leading journalists and outlets are saying throughout the summer.

More Stories Bradley Barcola

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *