(Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Reported Arsenal transfer target Johan Manzambi stole the show for Switzerland last night, firing a sensational late brace to help his country secure a commanding 4-1 victory against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The 20-year-old midfielder completely turned the match on its head after being introduced from the substitutes’ bench, solidifying his reputation as one of Europe’s most electric young prospects.

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Johan Manzambi scores late brace to help Switzerland to a 4-1 win

The Group B World Cup clash at SoFi Stadium seemed destined for a tense finish until Manzambi’s introduction in the second half.

The SC Freiburg starlet broke the deadlocked match in the 74th minute, producing an outstanding, technically flawless volley that flew into the back of the net to give the Swiss a 1-0 lead.

Johan Manzambi that is TERRIFIC ? The youngest player in Switzerland's squad shines on the biggest stage! pic.twitter.com/S64RIjq6Xl — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 18, 2026

After Ruben Vargas doubled the advantage in the 85th minute, Manzambi wasn’t done. In the 90th minute, he capped off a fluid team move orchestrated by Granit Xhaka, opening his body up to calmly steer a side-footed finish past Bosnia goalkeeper Nikola Vasilj.

Johan Manzambi at the double ? Superb from Switzerland in the build-up! pic.twitter.com/GRvISWxdZM — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 18, 2026

Although Bosnia grabbed a late consolation goal via a thunderbolt from Enis Mahmic, a stoppage-time penalty from Xhaka put the final gloss on a stellar 4-1 win, moving Switzerland to the top of the group.

Arsenal linked in contest to sign Manzambi

Manzambi’s international heroics come amid swirling rumors regarding his future, with Arsenal heavily linked with a move for the versatile midfielder.

Previous reports have stated that the Gunners have emerged as ‘serious contenders’ to sign the Swiss international, who was recently named the UEFA Europa League Young Player of the Season after guiding Freiburg to the final.

Mikel Arteta is known to be in the market for a dynamic, energetic box-to-box midfielder to bolster his engine room.

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Manzambi’s rare combination of raw pace, defensive industry, and clinical execution in the final third has made him a player in demand this summer, with reports also linking the likes of Real Madrid, Chelsea and Manchester United with the player.

With his stock rapidly rising on the grandest stage of the World Cup, Arsenal may have to act quickly before a multi-club bidding war drives his price tag through the roof.