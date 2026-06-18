Lucas Bergvall in action for Spurs against Liverpool (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly showing an interest in Tottenham midfielder Lucas Bergvall and scouting him heavily at this summer’s World Cup.

The 20-year-old will be one to watch if you follow World Cup 2026 news as he could be a key player for the Swedish national team as they make a strong start to the tournament.

According to Simon Phillips, Bergvall is now someone being closely monitored by Chelsea as they sense he could be open to leaving Tottenham this summer.

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It was a difficult season for Spurs, who only narrowly avoided relegation with a win on the final day of the Premier League season, so work is needed to fix Roberto De Zerbi’s squad.

This surely also means some sales could be likely, with a talented young player like Bergvall perhaps likely to be tempted to look elsewhere for opportunities.

Could Chelsea swoop for Lucas Bergvall?

Chelsea have been mentioned to us as suitors for Bergvall before, and it seems this is increasingly likely to be one to watch.

It will be interesting to see how the Sweden international performs at the World Cup, as that could be key to earning him a big move.

It’s not easy to flourish in this under-performing Tottenham side, but Bergvall might look better with his national side, who thrashed Tunisia 5-1 in their opening group game.

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Chelsea could be a good destination for Bergvall if he does look to leave Spurs for a new challenge, with the Blues showing they’re prepared to invest in young players for the future.

On the other hand, it’s debatable if a move to Stamford Bridge would be enough of a step up, as they were also pretty poor in 2025/26, finishing trophyless and in 10th place in the Premier League, meaning they won’t be in Europe next season.

THFC need a lot of work to improve, but that’s true of their London rivals as well, so it might be more realistic to see Bergvall moving if even bigger clubs end up looking into a transfer.