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Chelsea could be heading towards another uncomfortable transfer situation, with Enzo Fernández reportedly willing to push for a move to Real Madrid.



According to a source on X, the Argentina international sees Madrid as his dream club and believes he has the quality to become an all-time great at the Bernabeu.

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While that claim is strong, it does fit with previous reports suggesting the midfielder would be open to joining the Spanish giants if a serious offer arrives.

Yahoo Sports previously reported that Fernández would welcome a bid from Real Madrid, although Chelsea’s valuation remains extremely high.

The Blues are believed to want around £120m, which immediately makes any potential deal complicated.

Chelsea still hold the power

From Chelsea’s point of view, there is no reason to panic yet. Fernández remains one of their most valuable players and is tied to a long-term contract after joining from Benfica in 2023.

That contract gives Chelsea control. Even if the player wants Madrid, the Spanish club would still need to meet Chelsea’s asking price or find a creative structure that tempts the Blues into talks.

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The timing is interesting because Real Madrid have already done business with Chelsea this summer.

Madrid signed Marc Cucurella from Chelsea, which naturally adds fuel to suggestions that more Stamford Bridge players could come onto their radar.

A move depends on Madrid’s priority

The big question is whether Real Madrid truly see Fernández as their main midfield target.

The Guardian has reported that Madrid have also looked at Mateus Fernandes, showing they are still assessing different midfield profiles.

There are no confirmed club-to-club talks. But if Fernández really is prepared to push for his dream move, Chelsea may soon face a major test of their resolve.

One thing has become pretty clear, Fernández wants to leave the Blues and he is willing to make his intentions clear to the club.

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