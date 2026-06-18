(Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool successfully hijacked Newcastle’s deal for Victor Munoz last night, pulling off a transfer coup that seemingly came out of nowhere.

The 22-year-old Osasuna winger looked destined for Tyneside before the Reds aggressively swooped in to steal his signature.

According to Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg on X, the deal to bring Muñoz to Anfield is now “all done and sealed.”

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Liverpool moved swiftly by activating the €40 million (£34.5m) release clause in the Spaniard’s Osasuna contract.

The transfer is set to be finalised and officially announced later this week.

Munoz, a highly-rated, dynamic winger who has just enjoyed a breakout season in La Liga, was a primary desired target for newly appointed Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola.

Iraola’s deep familiarity with Spanish football played a decisive role in convincing the club to trigger the clause, beating out not only Newcastle but other European heavyweights.

Liverpool eye another winger: Yan Diomande remains ‘dream target’

Despite getting the Munoz deal over the line, Plettenberg understands that Liverpool’s summer shopping spree in the wide departments is far from over.

The Reds still want to sign at least one more top winger to reinforce Iraola’s attacking options.

RB Leipzig’s teenage sensation Yan Diomande remains Liverpool’s ultimate ‘dream target’. However, finalizing a deal for the 19-year-old Ivorian international is proving to be incredibly difficult.

As per Plettenberg, RB Leipzig’s Oliver Mintzlaff and Jurgen Klopp are fiercely reluctant to part with their prized asset and do not want to sell the Bundesliga Rookie of the Season.

?? Victor Muñoz to Liverpool set to be finalised and announced this week. All done and sealed. Liverpool are activating €40m release clause. #LFC ?? Understand Liverpool still want to sign at least one more top winger. Yan Diomande remains dream target, as revealed, but… pic.twitter.com/m0d4oovFeA — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 18, 2026

How Victor Munoz fits into Iraola’s plans at Liverpool

The frantic pursuit of Munoz underlines a major tactical shift at Anfield under Andoni Iraola.

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Renowned for his high-intensity, vertical pressing style, Iraola demanded directness and raw pace on the flanks.

Club Apps Goals Assists Goal Contributions RM Castilla 63 13 7 20 CA Osasuna 36 7 5 12 Total 99 20 12 32

Clocked as one of the fastest players in Spain last season, Munoz gives Liverpool the exact injection of speed required to transition into this new era.

His versatility to play across both wings offers immediate tactical flexibility as the club reconstructs its frontline.