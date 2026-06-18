Man United learn Real Madrid stance on the future of midfielder Tchouameni

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Manchester United may have been handed an unexpected transfer opportunity, with Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni reportedly among the players who could leave the Bernabeu this summer.



According to Mundo Deportivo, Real Madrid could consider selling a midfielder as they look to reshape their squad.

Tchouameni has previously been linked with United, and his name returning to the market would naturally catch attention at Old Trafford.

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United have been searching for more power, athleticism and control in midfield.

With Casemiro’s long-term future uncertain and the club still looking for a more reliable spine, a player of Tchouameni’s profile would make a lot of sense.

Real Madrid’s plans create uncertainty

The situation is not straightforward, though. Tchouameni remains under contract until 2028, and Real Madrid would demand a substantial fee if they allowed him to leave.

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Reports have suggested that Madrid may want funds to pursue another midfielder, with West Ham’s Mateus Fernandes also linked with a move to Spain.

That is where United could see an opening. If Real Madrid decide they need to sell before buying, the French midfielder could become more available than expected.

However, this would still be an expensive deal and not one United can treat casually.

Tchouameni would be a dream signing for Man United

Former Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has described Tcouamendi as a ‘hard-working‘ player in the past.

From a Man United perspective, Tchouameni would be close to the ideal modern midfielder.

He can sit deep, break up attacks, carry the ball forward and operate in high-pressure matches.

He is also still young enough to become a long-term leader in midfield.

The major question is whether Real Madrid are genuinely prepared to let him go.

This feels more like a situation for United to monitor than a deal ready to explode. But if Madrid’s rebuild forces a surprise sale, Old Trafford should be watching closely.

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