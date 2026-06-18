England players and Ian Wright (Photo by Francois Nel, Charlotte Wilson/Getty Images)

Former Arsenal and England star Ian Wright praised Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham as the key players that stepped up for the national team last night.

For those who weren’t following the World Cup live, England started their campaign with an impressive performance to beat Croatia 4-2.

Wright was really pleased with the “brilliant” performance and style of play from England as they picked up an important three points from what looks, on paper at least, like being the toughest game in their group.

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Kane scored twice on the night and Bellingham also got an important goal to put the Three Lions back in front after Croatia had twice pegged them back.

Speaking after the game, Wright said it will be significant for England this summer if those two players can continue to perform at that high level.

Ian Wright praises Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham

“What we saw tonight is they both (Kane and Bellingham) stepped up and I’m sure when the games get tougher they will do that again,” the pundit said on ITV, as quoted by the Metro.

“We’ve got to make sure we are funnelling it into those two because they will deliver, they both will deliver.

“It’s been a long time since I watched an England team going forward with as much gusto as we saw from them tonight. It was brilliant.

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“Croatia weren’t as good as we thought they might be given their experience but we beat them quite comfortably which was really promising.”

Who else impressed for England?

England can take a lot of positives from last night’s game, with Kane and Bellingham perhaps the stand-out stars, but with the likes of Declan Rice and Noni Madueke also doing an impressive job.

Reece James and Nico O’Reilly also showed a lot of promise as the two full-backs, but the defence probably should have done more to prevent Croatia’s goals, even if the first one in particular was a fantastic finish.

Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka impressed off the bench, and that kind of depth is hugely encouraging for Thomas Tuchel, though perhaps Anthony Gordon and Elliot Anderson could’ve done more.