Done deal: Ibrahima Konate's transfer to Real Madrid officially confirmed

Ibrahima Konate lining up with France (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Ibrahima Konate has been officially announced as a new Real Madrid player in a statement on the club’s website this morning.

The France international, currently at the 2026 World Cup with his country, recently left Liverpool as a free agent as he’d come to the end of his contract.

Liverpool thought Konate would be staying, but he ended up deciding against signing a new deal, and he’ll now become a Real Madrid player next season.

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This looks like a fine signing for the Spanish giants, who announced him today with the following statement:

“Real Madrid CF and Ibrahima Konaté have reached an agreement whereby he will be a Real Madrid player for the next four seasons, until June 30, 2030.”

Ibrahima Konate transfer continues Real Madrid’s strong start to the summer

Konate has now been confirmed, and his arrival follows the free transfer swoop for former Manchester City man Bernardo Silva as well.

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On top of that, Real also recently sealed a deal with Chelsea to sign Spanish left-back Marc Cucurella in a somewhat surprise move.

With Jose Mourinho set to return as manager at the Bernabeu, there seems to be a clear shift towards bringing in more proven and experienced players who’ve won trophies elsewhere.

That could be just what Real Madrid need after a difficult couple of seasons in which they’ve under-achieved in both La Liga and the Champions League.

Los Blancos have done well with some of the young players they’ve signed in recent years, but it also seems clear that they need more of a balance, so signing the likes of Konate, Silva, and Cucurella looks like a step in the right direction.